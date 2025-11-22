Left Menu

Congress Questions Election Commission's Integrity Amid Allegations of Vote Theft

The Congress party intensified criticism of the Election Commission, alleging bias towards the BJP amidst accusations of 'vote theft' in Haryana elections. Ashok Gehlot accused the commission of hasty electoral roll revisions, while Rahul Gandhi questioned its impartiality in defending democratic institutions.

  • India

The Congress party has intensified its criticism of the Election Commission, with senior leader Ashok Gehlot accusing the body of bias in favor of the BJP following allegations of vote theft during the Haryana elections.

In a social media post, Gehlot stated that the BJP, having allegedly fallen short of the majority mark, coerced 272 ex-bureaucrats and officials into signing a letter defending the Election Commission against accusations raised by Rahul Gandhi.

Gehlot further criticized the Electoral Commission for conducting a hasty Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states, despite pending Supreme Court cases. He emphasized Rahul Gandhi's commitment to preserving democracy by urging fact-based clarifications from the commission.

