Left Menu

G20 Consensus: Revolutionizing Africa Amidst US Resistance

At the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, a landmark Declaration was adopted despite US objections. South Africa's Ronald Lamola celebrated this as pivotal for Africa, advocating multilateralism. The summit proceeded without US participation, emphasizing global cooperation. South Africa, stressing diplomatic ties, refuted allegations of genocide affecting its international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:41 IST
G20 Consensus: Revolutionizing Africa Amidst US Resistance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg made headlines as leaders adopted a significant Declaration by consensus, despite initial opposition from the United States. This decision, celebrated by South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, is viewed as a crucial step for the African continent's progress.

Lamola emphasized the revolutionary aspects of the Declaration, which was adopted unusually early during the summit, highlighting the resilience and unity of the G20 members. He expressed that the commitment to multilateralism should prevail, even as the US chose not to participate.

Addressing concerns about bilateral relations, Lamola reassured that South Africa intends to maintain strong ties with the US while standing firm on its decisions. He dismissed claims of genocide in South Africa, reiterating their focus on cooperation and addressing pressing global issues like debt sustainability in the Declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reeves Proposes Rail Fare Freeze to Ease Commuter Costs

Reeves Proposes Rail Fare Freeze to Ease Commuter Costs

 United Kingdom
2
G20 Summit Unveils Global Rift Over Climate and Geopolitical Issues

G20 Summit Unveils Global Rift Over Climate and Geopolitical Issues

 Global
3
G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

 Global
4
Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025