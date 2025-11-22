G20 Consensus: Revolutionizing Africa Amidst US Resistance

The G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg made headlines as leaders adopted a significant Declaration by consensus, despite initial opposition from the United States. This decision, celebrated by South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, is viewed as a crucial step for the African continent's progress.

Lamola emphasized the revolutionary aspects of the Declaration, which was adopted unusually early during the summit, highlighting the resilience and unity of the G20 members. He expressed that the commitment to multilateralism should prevail, even as the US chose not to participate.

Addressing concerns about bilateral relations, Lamola reassured that South Africa intends to maintain strong ties with the US while standing firm on its decisions. He dismissed claims of genocide in South Africa, reiterating their focus on cooperation and addressing pressing global issues like debt sustainability in the Declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)