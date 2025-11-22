G20 Summit in South Africa Faces Tensions Over Climate Declaration
The G20 summit in South Africa adopted a declaration emphasizing climate change despite U.S. objections. South Africa rebuffed U.S. input, causing friction with the Trump administration. President Ramaphosa highlighted consensus on climate change and rejected a U.S. diplomatic offer for the G20 handover.
The G20 summit in South Africa saw the adoption of a declaration addressing critical global issues, notably the climate crisis, without input from the United States. This decision, branded "shameful" by a White House official, highlights tensions between the U.S. and South African administration.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson emphasized that the declaration, which the U.S. traditionally opposes, is final and non-negotiable. The draft focuses on climate change, renewable energy, and the heavy debt burden of impoverished nations, diverging from the Trump administration's stance on these issues.
Ramaphosa illustrated the importance of consensus and South Africa's leading role as the first African host of the G20. In stark contrast to his prior visit to the White House, Ramaphosa's firm stance underscored a significant policy clash with Trump's government, which chose not to attend the summit over alleged racial persecutions.
