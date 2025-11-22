Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Work-Related Stress Claims Life of Bengal Booth Officer

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in West Bengal was found dead, allegedly due to overwhelming work pressure linked to the SIR exercise. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the Election Commission, while opposition BJP disputed the allegations, urging a probe. The issue has caused political controversy in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:12 IST
Tragic Toll: Work-Related Stress Claims Life of Bengal Booth Officer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The death of a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Nadia district, West Bengal, has sparked political outrage and concern over work-related stress. The officer, 52-year-old Rinku Tarafdar, was reportedly overwhelmed by the workload from the Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, leading to her alleged suicide.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock, attributing the tragedy to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) handling of the SIR process. Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha dismissed the claims, suggesting that the suicide note could be fabricated.

The troubling incident has intensified the debate over the SIR's execution, amidst allegations that the ECI is acting under political pressure. The state's ruling Trinamool Congress accuses the ECI of favoring another political party, with multiple BLO deaths reportedly linked to the exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
G20 Summit Unveils Global Rift Over Climate and Geopolitical Issues

G20 Summit Unveils Global Rift Over Climate and Geopolitical Issues

 Global
2
G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

 Global
3
Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

 Global
4
Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025