Tragic Toll: Work-Related Stress Claims Life of Bengal Booth Officer

The death of a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Nadia district, West Bengal, has sparked political outrage and concern over work-related stress. The officer, 52-year-old Rinku Tarafdar, was reportedly overwhelmed by the workload from the Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, leading to her alleged suicide.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock, attributing the tragedy to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) handling of the SIR process. Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha dismissed the claims, suggesting that the suicide note could be fabricated.

The troubling incident has intensified the debate over the SIR's execution, amidst allegations that the ECI is acting under political pressure. The state's ruling Trinamool Congress accuses the ECI of favoring another political party, with multiple BLO deaths reportedly linked to the exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)