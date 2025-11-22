Mamata Banerjee Faces BJP Criticism Amid Electoral Roll Tensions
The BJP has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of political manipulation amid an electoral roll revision, alleging her reliance on 'infiltrators' as a vote bank. With state elections looming, the BJP suggests her agitation stems from fears of electoral defeat.
Updated: 22-11-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:21 IST
Amid escalating political tensions in West Bengal, the BJP has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her resistance to the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Banerjee of succumbing to vote bank politics by shielding 'infiltrators', alleging these individuals have been coddled by her administration for electoral gains.
The BJP claims that Banerjee's opposition to the SIR, described by her as coercive, signals desperation with state assembly elections looming, as they predict a significant loss for the Trinamool Congress.
