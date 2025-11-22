Sarma's Stance: Political Unity Among Assam's 'Miya' Community

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emphasized the political unity of the 'Miya' community, drawing attention to their cohesive voting patterns. He contends this unity has advanced their political status, contrasting it with the scattered votes of others.

Sarma's comments highlight ongoing tensions over illegal settlements across Lower Assam, a region where Bengali-speaking Muslims have become a significant demographic. The chief minister calls for sustained pressure to curb their progression from the Brahmaputra Valley's western districts.

Criticizing the Congress party, Sarma blamed its long rule for failing to address land disputes affecting Bengali-speaking Muslims. As preparations for the upcoming assembly elections unfold, Sarma anticipates complex negotiations with ally parties.

