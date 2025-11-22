Modi's Vision: Rethinking Global Development at G20 Summit

During the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged a fundamental reevaluation of global development parameters, proposing initiatives to counter the drug-terror nexus and enhance global healthcare readiness.

Modi emphasized the historically exploitative nature of current development models, urging a more inclusive and sustainable approach, especially for Africa, which has been severely impacted by over-exploitation.

Modi's proposals include the creation of a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository and a G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative, reflecting India's commitment to sustainable growth and environmental balance. His emphasis on cooperative solutions was echoed in his call for a unified G20 Global Healthcare Response Team.