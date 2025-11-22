Left Menu

Congress Divided Over MNS Alliance in Maharashtra Polls

The Congress party in Maharashtra is split over forming an alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for upcoming local elections. While senior leader Vijay Wadettiwar supports the idea for opposition unity against the BJP, the Mumbai Congress unit remains opposed, citing ideological differences. Alliance decisions will be finalized locally.

The Congress party in Maharashtra finds itself in a quandary over whether to ally with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the forthcoming local body polls. Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's endorsement of a united opposition, even with the MNS, has stirred controversy within the party.

The Mumbai Congress unit, however, remains firm in its decision to contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls alone, rejecting any alliance with the MNS due to ideological differences. Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal stated that the decision will ultimately rest with the local units.

The ruling BJP has criticized Congress's fluctuating stance, accusing the party of political convenience. Meanwhile, debates continue, with allied parties like the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) weighing in on the strategic electoral positioning.

