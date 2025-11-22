Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP and EC of Electoral Manipulation in SIR
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP and Election Commission of conspiring to cancel over 50,000 votes in key constituencies through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Yadav urges vigilance as he claims this targets Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal where INDIA bloc parties were victorious.
In a heated press conference held on Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of collaboratively misusing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. According to Yadav, this act could result in over 50,000 votes being annulled in constituencies where INDIA bloc parties, including the Samajwadi Party, claimed victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Yadav expressed particular concern about the BJP's focus on Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, citing reports from newspapers and social media about the party's extensive preparation efforts in these states. He alleged that the BJP, in cooperation with the Election Commission, is undertaking these actions as a response to its 2024 electoral defeat.
In response, Yadav emphasized the importance of vigilance and urged citizens to ensure their names are on voter rolls. Amidst these tensions, a nationwide SIR is being conducted across 12 states and union territories, with the final electoral lists expected in February 2026. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress is preparing to address similar concerns about the SIR process in an internal meeting chaired by Abhishek Banerjee.
