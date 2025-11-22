Media Missteps: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar's Fiery Response

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed outrage at media personnel during a press conference on the Greater Bengaluru Authority and Bangalore Development Authority. He accused reporters of inciting conflict with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy through false information.

The incident unfolded after journalists sought Shivakumar's reaction to an alleged statement by Kumaraswamy predicting the collapse of the Karnataka government and claiming Shivakumar's contact with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shivakumar, angered by the claims, suggested a potential defamation suit against Kumaraswamy.

However, it was soon revealed that Kumaraswamy had made no such statement. At a JD(S) silver jubilee event, he spoke of impending developments and urged cadres to address public concerns. Shivakumar's office later condemned the dissemination of false information, urging media to uphold integrity.

