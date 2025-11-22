Left Menu

Media Missteps: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar's Fiery Response

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar lashed out at media for allegedly inciting a confrontation with Union Minister Kumaraswamy through false information. A press conference revealed that Kumaraswamy made no such claims, prompting Shivakumar to consider a defamation suit. The incident highlights media accountability concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed outrage at media personnel during a press conference on the Greater Bengaluru Authority and Bangalore Development Authority. He accused reporters of inciting conflict with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy through false information.

The incident unfolded after journalists sought Shivakumar's reaction to an alleged statement by Kumaraswamy predicting the collapse of the Karnataka government and claiming Shivakumar's contact with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shivakumar, angered by the claims, suggested a potential defamation suit against Kumaraswamy.

However, it was soon revealed that Kumaraswamy had made no such statement. At a JD(S) silver jubilee event, he spoke of impending developments and urged cadres to address public concerns. Shivakumar's office later condemned the dissemination of false information, urging media to uphold integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

