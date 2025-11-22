In a bold move, the G20 leaders adopted a consensus declaration emphasizing the significance of multilateral cooperation, international law adherence, and the peaceful resolution of disputes. The declaration, adopted to the US's dismay, underscores the need for states to develop friendly relations, respect human rights, and maintain state sovereignty.

Key elements include energy security, climate action, and fostering resilience against disasters. The document highlights continued economic uncertainty, rising geopolitical tensions, and the pressing need for inclusive and sustainable growth. Despite US attempts to impede it, the declaration reaffirms the G20's commitment to global unity.

South Africa's International Relations Minister, Ronald Lamola, praised the adoption as a revolutionary step for Africa. He emphasized that the declaration's adoption demonstrates the G20's determination to function independently, ensuring the forum's role as a premier platform for international economic cooperation remains strong.

