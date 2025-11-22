Left Menu

G20's Groundbreaking Declaration Powers Global Unity Without US

The G20 leaders adopted a consensus declaration emphasizing the importance of multilateral cooperation and international law. Despite US opposition, the declaration calls for peace, respect for human rights, energy security, sustainable development, and resilience against disasters. South Africa hails it as transformative for Africa and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a bold move, the G20 leaders adopted a consensus declaration emphasizing the significance of multilateral cooperation, international law adherence, and the peaceful resolution of disputes. The declaration, adopted to the US's dismay, underscores the need for states to develop friendly relations, respect human rights, and maintain state sovereignty.

Key elements include energy security, climate action, and fostering resilience against disasters. The document highlights continued economic uncertainty, rising geopolitical tensions, and the pressing need for inclusive and sustainable growth. Despite US attempts to impede it, the declaration reaffirms the G20's commitment to global unity.

South Africa's International Relations Minister, Ronald Lamola, praised the adoption as a revolutionary step for Africa. He emphasized that the declaration's adoption demonstrates the G20's determination to function independently, ensuring the forum's role as a premier platform for international economic cooperation remains strong.

