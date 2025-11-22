Starmer's Focus on Geneva Peace Talks
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of the upcoming Geneva meeting regarding a U.S. peace plan for Ukraine. He plans to discuss progress with U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shortly after attending the G20 summit in South Africa.
In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the critical nature of the upcoming Geneva meeting focused on a U.S. peace plan for Ukraine. Speaking from the G20 summit in South Africa, Starmer expressed hope for substantial progress.
Starmer emphasized, 'I think the focus very much now is on Geneva tomorrow and whether we can make progress tomorrow morning.' The anticipation surrounding these talks reflects the global stakes involved in the peace negotiations.
Looking ahead, Starmer plans to engage in direct discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump in the forthcoming days and will connect with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy within the next hour, underscoring the urgency of diplomatic efforts.
