Starmer's Focus on Geneva Peace Talks

In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the critical nature of the upcoming Geneva meeting focused on a U.S. peace plan for Ukraine. Speaking from the G20 summit in South Africa, Starmer expressed hope for substantial progress.

Starmer emphasized, 'I think the focus very much now is on Geneva tomorrow and whether we can make progress tomorrow morning.' The anticipation surrounding these talks reflects the global stakes involved in the peace negotiations.

Looking ahead, Starmer plans to engage in direct discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump in the forthcoming days and will connect with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy within the next hour, underscoring the urgency of diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)