Vinay Kumar Takes the Helm of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee
Vinay Kumar has been appointed as the new president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, succeeding Pratibha Singh. Previously serving as Deputy Speaker, Kumar resigned from his position. The appointment addresses a vacancy lasting several months since the previous committee's dissolution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Vinay Kumar has been appointed the new president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, filling a leadership void after the previous committee's dissolution left the state without direction for several months.
Kumar, who previously served as the Deputy Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, resigned his post, a decision officially accepted by Speaker Kuldeep Pathania.
The Congress party lauded Pratibha Singh, the outgoing PCC president, for her contributions, highlighting the significance of Kumar's appointment in strengthening the party's position in the hill state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
