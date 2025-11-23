Global Unity: Modi's Diplomatic Drive at the G20 Summit

In a significant diplomatic push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with various global leaders at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. Modi emphasized the collective dedication to global advancement and prosperity, holding talks with leaders such as UK's Keir Starmer and Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim.

During these discussions, Modi highlighted strong partnerships across diverse domains, such as the dynamic India–UK relationship and economic collaborations with South Korea. He also engaged with French President Macron on wide-ranging issues and discussed trade and cultural ties with Brazil.

Modi's interactions extended to leaders from Angola, Singapore, Vietnam, and Germany, focusing on mutual growth. His conversations with UN and WTO chiefs underscored India's global commitments, while a proposal at the Summit called for a rethink of global development and addressing key international challenges.

