Global Unity: Modi's Diplomatic Drive at the G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with numerous global leaders at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, strengthening India's diplomatic ties. Key discussions included partnerships with UK, Malaysia, France, South Korea, Brazil, and others, emphasizing economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, and strategic partnerships for global progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-11-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 00:19 IST
Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a significant diplomatic push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with various global leaders at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. Modi emphasized the collective dedication to global advancement and prosperity, holding talks with leaders such as UK's Keir Starmer and Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim.

During these discussions, Modi highlighted strong partnerships across diverse domains, such as the dynamic India–UK relationship and economic collaborations with South Korea. He also engaged with French President Macron on wide-ranging issues and discussed trade and cultural ties with Brazil.

Modi's interactions extended to leaders from Angola, Singapore, Vietnam, and Germany, focusing on mutual growth. His conversations with UN and WTO chiefs underscored India's global commitments, while a proposal at the Summit called for a rethink of global development and addressing key international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

