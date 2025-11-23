Left Menu

G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

The G20 summit held in Johannesburg saw tensions rise as South Africa, under President Cyril Ramaphosa, pushed a declaration addressing climate change, despite U.S. opposition. The U.S., represented by President Donald Trump's administration, accused South Africa of weaponizing its leadership, highlighting geopolitical strains over the climate crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 05:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 05:46 IST
G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

The recent G20 summit in Johannesburg became a stage for diplomatic tensions, with South Africa pushing through a climate-focused declaration over staunch U.S. objections. President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership was accused of 'weaponizing' its role, reflecting deeper geopolitical divides between Pretoria and the Trump administration.

South Africa faced criticism from the White House for allegedly undermining G20 principles. Despite this, the declaration was adopted, emphasizing the urgent need for climate action. Argentina withdrew support at the last moment, citing concerns over geopolitical language, but other members maintained a consensus for the summit's goals.

Amid broader disputes, the summit highlighted the complexities of global cooperation. South Africa's presidency marked a significant moment, underlining the pressing nature of climate issues and the challenges of achieving unified international collaboration on such critical topics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Israel: Catalyzing Economic Partnerships and Innovation Synergies

India and Israel: Catalyzing Economic Partnerships and Innovation Synergies

 Israel
2
CJI Gavai Defends Judicial Independence Beyond Government Decisions

CJI Gavai Defends Judicial Independence Beyond Government Decisions

 India
3
Europe's Revised Ukraine Peace Plan Challenges US Proposals

Europe's Revised Ukraine Peace Plan Challenges US Proposals

 Belgium
4
Under Siege: Immigration Crackdown Intensifies Tensions in Chicago

Under Siege: Immigration Crackdown Intensifies Tensions in Chicago

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025