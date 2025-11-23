Left Menu

Actor-Politician Vijay Resumes Political Campaign in Tamil Nadu

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's founder, Vijay, is resuming his political campaign with a public address in Kanchipuram. The rally is at a local educational institution with strict security measures and is expected to have an audience of 1,500. The event follows Vijay's recent condolence visit to Karur stampede victims' families.

Vijay, the founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and popular actor-turned-politician, is set to reactivate his political campaign. He will address the public this Sunday at an indoor venue in the Kanchipuram district, marking his return to the political stage after nearly two months.

The rally will take place at a private educational institution in Sunguvarchattiram, Kanchipuram. The venue will host approximately 1,500 people who have been issued QR-coded passes for entry. Strict security measures are in place, with trained party workers, bouncers, and personnel from security agencies ensuring the event runs smoothly.

Vijay's address occurs in the backdrop of his recent meeting with the families of Karur stampede victims, offering condolences. Earlier this year, Vijay had also shown his support for Ekanapuram residents opposed to the Parandur airport project, advocating for its relocation to protect fertile lands.

