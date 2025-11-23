Left Menu

Rajapaksa Clan Rally: A Showdown in Sri Lanka's Political Arena

Sri Lanka's opposition, led by Mahinda Rajapaksa, accuses the NPP government of failing to meet pre-election promises and vows to topple it. At a massive rally in Colombo, Namal Rajapaksa emphasized unity despite differing political ideologies, criticized government actions, and pledged persistent resistance against NPP policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 23-11-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 13:14 IST
Rajapaksa Clan Rally: A Showdown in Sri Lanka's Political Arena
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a bold move, Sri Lanka's opposition party, led by former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, has launched a fierce critique against the ruling NPP government. Accusing them of failing to meet pre-election promises, the opposition is prepared to seize the first chance to overthrow the administration.

The rally, spearheaded by Namal Rajapaksa in the heart of Colombo, was marked by strong rhetoric. Despite facing legal challenges and corruption charges against its members, the opposition declared resilience in continuing their political crusade. Namal, seen as a torchbearer for the Rajapaksa political legacy, minced no words in challenging the government's apparent inaction.

The event drew large crowds, indicating political tensions amidst ongoing investigations. Notably, despite efforts to curb the assembly, including alleged government sabotage, the gathering was deemed a success by its organizers. This rally exemplified the opposition's determined stance in Sri Lanka's charged political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Productive Talks Aim at Ending Ukraine Conflict

Productive Talks Aim at Ending Ukraine Conflict

 Switzerland
2
Delhi's New Momentum: Gupta Rallies for BJP in Civic Bypolls

Delhi's New Momentum: Gupta Rallies for BJP in Civic Bypolls

 India
3
Cyclone Alert: Odisha on High Alert

Cyclone Alert: Odisha on High Alert

 India
4
Optimistic Economic Outlook Despite Shutdown Setback, Says Bessent

Optimistic Economic Outlook Despite Shutdown Setback, Says Bessent

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025