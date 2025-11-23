Rajapaksa Clan Rally: A Showdown in Sri Lanka's Political Arena

In a bold move, Sri Lanka's opposition party, led by former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, has launched a fierce critique against the ruling NPP government. Accusing them of failing to meet pre-election promises, the opposition is prepared to seize the first chance to overthrow the administration.

The rally, spearheaded by Namal Rajapaksa in the heart of Colombo, was marked by strong rhetoric. Despite facing legal challenges and corruption charges against its members, the opposition declared resilience in continuing their political crusade. Namal, seen as a torchbearer for the Rajapaksa political legacy, minced no words in challenging the government's apparent inaction.

The event drew large crowds, indicating political tensions amidst ongoing investigations. Notably, despite efforts to curb the assembly, including alleged government sabotage, the gathering was deemed a success by its organizers. This rally exemplified the opposition's determined stance in Sri Lanka's charged political landscape.

