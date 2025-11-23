Left Menu

DMK Alliance Protests Paddy Procurement Norms Rejection

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance staged a protest in response to the Union government's refusal to relax moisture content norms for paddy procurement. The protest's first leg was held in Thanjavur, with plans to continue in Thiruvarur on November 24, pressing for the state's demand for procurement adjustments.

Updated: 23-11-2025 15:54 IST
The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance launched a protest on Sunday addressing the Union government's decision to reject a request for easing moisture content norms for paddy procurement.

The initial phase of the two-day protest, organized by the representatives of the Secular Progressive Alliance, took place in Thanjavur on Sunday. Participants, in symbolic attire of white shirts, dhotis, and green towels, aimed to highlight the plight of the local farmers.

Key figures from the Congress and Left parties, part of the Secular Progressive Alliance, assembled in Thanjavur to voice their discontent with the BJP government's policies. Slogans were raised against the government to show support for the farmers. Stalin had conveyed the urgency of the issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the need to purchase 16 lakh MT of paddy during the current season. Despite assessments made in October, the requested changes from 17 to 22 percent moisture content were rejected, spurring the call to protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

