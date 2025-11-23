Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Mumbai's Voter List Date Discrepancy

Aaditya Thackeray, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA, alleges discrepancies in Mumbai's draft voters' list published by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. The list bears a different date than officially stated, leading to accusations of anti-national actions. Local elections are set for December 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aaditya Thackeray, MLA of Shiv Sena (UBT), on Sunday voiced concerns over discrepancies in the draft voters' list for Mumbai, published by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. He criticized the list for exhibiting a different date than the officially declared November 20, describing it as an 'anti-national' activity.

Local body elections in Maharashtra, including 246 municipal councils, are slated for December 2. Thackeray, a former state minister, revealed in a post on social media platform X that the list was expected to be made official on November 7, yet was postponed to November 14, and eventually uploaded on November 20.

Discontented with the date inconsistency, Thackeray questioned why the Election Commission delayed the list's release by a week and raised concerns about potential political influences. He labeled the incident not as a mistake but as a deliberate crime against democracy, promising to divulge more information soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

