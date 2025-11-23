Political Tensions Escalate in Tripura Amid Rising Violence

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited a hospitalized BJP worker, allegedly assaulted by Tipra Motha Party activists in Jampuijala, and urged the coalition ally to refrain from violence.

The clashes between BJP and TMP in regions like Khumulwng and Jampuijala, from November 18-20, highlight the heightened political tensions the state faces ahead of the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections next year.

While police investigations continue with one arrest made, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman criticized BJP for introducing a 'new culture of violence' in the hilly areas, previously peaceful compared to the plains during the Left Front governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)