Amit Thackeray's Unveiling Controversy: Defying Delays for Iconic Statues

MNS leader Amit Thackeray visited a police station in Navi Mumbai over a case for unlawfully unveiling a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue. He vows to inaugurate more statues, criticizing delays in official ceremonies. Thackeray also announced plans to conserve Maharashtra's historical forts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:00 IST
statue
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray visited the Nerul police station in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, addressing charges of unlawful assembly after he prematurely unveiled a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue.

Thackeray defended his actions, asserting, 'I am ready to face many more such cases,' emphasizing the need to properly honor the state's icons rather than leaving them obscured.

He announced a campaign to preserve Maharashtra's historical forts and supported Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske's criticism of delayed unveiling ceremonies, highlighting a recent event supposed to involve the Deputy Chief Minister that faced unexpected hitches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

