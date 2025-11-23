Suvendu Adhikari's Call to Action on Voter Verification in West Bengal

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has urged booth-level officers in West Bengal to adhere strictly to Election Commission guidelines. This is to ensure that unauthorized voters are excluded from the draft rolls following the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

Speaking at Nandigram, Adhikari addressed allegations that some officers were biased towards the ruling Trinamool Congress. He reassured the majority of officers who are committed to the process, while accusing TMC of spreading falsehoods to intimidate them.

Adhikari projected that approximately one crore names of illegal infiltrators would be removed from the rolls. He warned undocumented immigrants to leave voluntarily before stricter measures are enforced. He assured Indian citizens of all communities about the security of their status and criticized TMC's claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)