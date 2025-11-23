Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari's Call to Action on Voter Verification in West Bengal

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari emphasized the importance of strictly following Election Commission guidelines in West Bengal to ensure unauthorized voters are excluded from electoral rolls. Addressing concerns about political bias, he warned undocumented immigrants of forthcoming actions and assured Indian citizens of their safety amidst the Special Intensive Revision process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:23 IST
Suvendu Adhikari's Call to Action on Voter Verification in West Bengal
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has urged booth-level officers in West Bengal to adhere strictly to Election Commission guidelines. This is to ensure that unauthorized voters are excluded from the draft rolls following the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

Speaking at Nandigram, Adhikari addressed allegations that some officers were biased towards the ruling Trinamool Congress. He reassured the majority of officers who are committed to the process, while accusing TMC of spreading falsehoods to intimidate them.

Adhikari projected that approximately one crore names of illegal infiltrators would be removed from the rolls. He warned undocumented immigrants to leave voluntarily before stricter measures are enforced. He assured Indian citizens of all communities about the security of their status and criticized TMC's claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chilli Chaos: Protesters Use Pepper Spray at India Gate Demonstration

Chilli Chaos: Protesters Use Pepper Spray at India Gate Demonstration

 India
2
Reddy Slams Naidu for Alleged Neglect of Farmers Amidst Crop Price Collapse

Reddy Slams Naidu for Alleged Neglect of Farmers Amidst Crop Price Collapse

 India
3
India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Opener

India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Az...

 Malaysia
4
Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025