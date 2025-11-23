Grand and Fruitful: Putin's State Visit to India

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to make a significant state visit to India, described as 'extremely grand' and 'fruitful' by Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and address current international issues.

Both nations are actively preparing for the visit, which will mark the 23rd India-Russia Summit. Ushakov highlighted the importance of this visit, which enables the leaders to meet annually and discuss a wide array of subjects to bolster cooperation.

While the specific dates are yet to be announced, it is anticipated that the visit will occur around December 5, as suggested by sources and corroborated by a statement from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

(With inputs from agencies.)