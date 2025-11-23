Left Menu

Grand and Fruitful: Putin's State Visit to India

Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India is being described as 'extremely grand' and 'fruitful' by Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov. This state visit aims to discuss bilateral and international issues, with dates to be announced soon for the December 5 summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:39 IST
Grand and Fruitful: Putin's State Visit to India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to make a significant state visit to India, described as 'extremely grand' and 'fruitful' by Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and address current international issues.

Both nations are actively preparing for the visit, which will mark the 23rd India-Russia Summit. Ushakov highlighted the importance of this visit, which enables the leaders to meet annually and discuss a wide array of subjects to bolster cooperation.

While the specific dates are yet to be announced, it is anticipated that the visit will occur around December 5, as suggested by sources and corroborated by a statement from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chilli Chaos: Protesters Use Pepper Spray at India Gate Demonstration

Chilli Chaos: Protesters Use Pepper Spray at India Gate Demonstration

 India
2
Reddy Slams Naidu for Alleged Neglect of Farmers Amidst Crop Price Collapse

Reddy Slams Naidu for Alleged Neglect of Farmers Amidst Crop Price Collapse

 India
3
India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Opener

India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Az...

 Malaysia
4
Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025