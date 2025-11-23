Uma Bharti Warns Against Babur Mosque Construction

Uma Bharti, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has issued a stern warning regarding the construction of any mosque in India bearing the name of Mughal emperor Babur. Bharti emphasized that such endeavors would meet the same unfortunate fate as the Babri masjid in Ayodhya, demolished on December 6, 1992.

The remarks by the BJP veteran were in response to a controversial announcement made by Humayun Kabir, a leader from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), who reportedly expressed intentions to build a 'Babri masjid' in West Bengal. Bharti made her stance clear, highlighting her respect for mosques founded on God, worship, and Islam rather than those associated with historical figures like Babur.

In a social media post, she urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene, noting her responsibility for maintaining harmony and dignity within Bengal. Notably, in 2020, a special court acquitted Bharti alongside 31 others in the Babri masjid demolition case.

(With inputs from agencies.)