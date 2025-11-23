Left Menu

Mystery of Discarded Aadhaar Cards Sparks Investigation

Six Aadhaar cards were discovered on a roadside in Salt Lake satellite township, leading to a police inquiry. The cards, belonging to residents from various states, were found near a garbage bin. The incident coincides with electoral roll revisions in West Bengal, raising concerns over potential misuse.

Updated: 23-11-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:46 IST
  • India

Six Aadhaar cards were discovered discarded alongside a road in Salt Lake satellite township on Sunday, instigating a police investigation, a senior officer reported.

The cards, showing addresses from diverse states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, were spotted by local residents near a trash bin, who then alerted the authorities.

This incident has raised alarms as it occurred amid the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, alongside opposition claims of ruling party complicity in illegally obtaining Aadhaar cards for infiltrators using falsified identities. The state is set to hold elections in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

