Mystery of Discarded Aadhaar Cards Sparks Investigation
Six Aadhaar cards were discovered on a roadside in Salt Lake satellite township, leading to a police inquiry. The cards, belonging to residents from various states, were found near a garbage bin. The incident coincides with electoral roll revisions in West Bengal, raising concerns over potential misuse.
- Country:
- India
Six Aadhaar cards were discovered discarded alongside a road in Salt Lake satellite township on Sunday, instigating a police investigation, a senior officer reported.
The cards, showing addresses from diverse states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, were spotted by local residents near a trash bin, who then alerted the authorities.
This incident has raised alarms as it occurred amid the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, alongside opposition claims of ruling party complicity in illegally obtaining Aadhaar cards for infiltrators using falsified identities. The state is set to hold elections in 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drone Threat Sparks Security Response at Khor Mor Gas Field
Identity Fraud and Cross-Border Conversion: The Intriguing Tale of Mamun Hasan and Reena Chauhan
Jammu and Kashmir's Battle Against Terror: A High-Level Security Review
Shifting Gears: The Federal Cybersecurity Agency's Waning Influence on Election Security
Dalai Lama's Health Sparks Chinese Unrest Amid Tibetan Identity Crisis