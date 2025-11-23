Mystery of Discarded Aadhaar Cards Sparks Investigation

Six Aadhaar cards were discovered discarded alongside a road in Salt Lake satellite township on Sunday, instigating a police investigation, a senior officer reported.

The cards, showing addresses from diverse states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, were spotted by local residents near a trash bin, who then alerted the authorities.

This incident has raised alarms as it occurred amid the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, alongside opposition claims of ruling party complicity in illegally obtaining Aadhaar cards for infiltrators using falsified identities. The state is set to hold elections in 2026.

