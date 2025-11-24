Left Menu

Zelenskiy Engages in Key Talks with U.S. Amid Signals of Understanding

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of ongoing dialogues with U.S. representatives. He mentioned that discussions were ongoing in Switzerland and signals indicated President Trump's team is attentive. Zelenskiy expressed Ukraine's gratitude for U.S. assistance despite past conflicting statements by Trump regarding Ukrainian acknowledgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 01:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the significance of dialogue with U.S. representatives on Sunday, noting positive signs that President Donald Trump's team 'is hearing us.'

Ongoing discussions in Switzerland involve extended hours, showing a serious commitment to the talks, as mentioned in Zelenskiy's nightly video address.

Despite earlier comments from Trump claiming a lack of gratitude from Ukraine, Zelenskiy reiterated the country's appreciation for U.S. support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

