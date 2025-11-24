Zelenskiy Engages in Key Talks with U.S. Amid Signals of Understanding

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the significance of dialogue with U.S. representatives on Sunday, noting positive signs that President Donald Trump's team 'is hearing us.'

Ongoing discussions in Switzerland involve extended hours, showing a serious commitment to the talks, as mentioned in Zelenskiy's nightly video address.

Despite earlier comments from Trump claiming a lack of gratitude from Ukraine, Zelenskiy reiterated the country's appreciation for U.S. support.

