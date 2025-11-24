Senator Challenges Trump's TikTok Deal Amid Security Concerns
Democratic Senator Ed Markey has urged President Donald Trump to provide details about TikTok's Chinese owners' plan to sell its U.S. assets. Trump signed an order allowing the sale to meet security requirements, but concerns over adherence to a 2024 law and the algorithm's handling persist.
In a new development regarding TikTok's future in the U.S., Democratic Senator Ed Markey has raised alarms over the lack of transparency in President Donald Trump's handling of the app's sale. Markey's concerns center around whether the proposal meets the 2024 law's national security requirements. A law Trump signed in late September mandated the divestment of TikTok's U.S. operations from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, which offers a lifeline to the app used by 170 million Americans.
The pressing issue, Markey claims, lies in Trump's 'unlawful extensions' of divestment deadlines, which he believes casts doubt on the viability of the deal to truly separate TikTok from China's influence, as required. He demands clarity on the fundamental terms of the arrangement, and how these interactions may affect national security, a sentiment echoed to some extent by Republican Representative John Moolenaar.
At the heart of the debate is the controversial question of technology transfer. Markey's inquiry scrutinizes whether TikTok U.S. will remain beholden to ByteDance, given plans to retrain the app's algorithm while ByteDance retains a minority share. The Trump administration claims China has approved the deal, but the veracity of these assurances remains in question, especially given Markey's unanswered queries regarding how future algorithm modifications might impact American operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
