U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks: A Path to Resolution

The United States and Ukraine are engaged in discussions to create a mutual peace plan. Despite a refined agreement, contentious issues remain unresolved. President Zelenskiy seeks compromises to ensure Ukraine's strength, while President Trump pushes for a quick resolution. European allies have proposed a counter-plan with additional security guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and Ukraine continued their negotiations in Switzerland, aiming to refine a peace proposal initially seen as favoring Kremlin's agenda. The talks, which entered their second day in Geneva, resulted in a 'refined peace framework,' though specifics were conspicuously omitted in public statements.

Ahead of a Thursday deadline, Ukraine finds itself under pressure after a previously unforeseen 28-point peace plan from the U.S. sparked concern among Kyiv and its European partners. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy insists that any agreement should not compromise Ukraine's security while emphasizing that Russia must pay for its aggression.

Meanwhile, a counter-proposal from European allies offers a less restrictive stance for Ukraine, including a U.S.-like security guarantee should Ukraine face further attacks. Amidst the negotiations, the ongoing conflict continues to escalate with deadly strikes in Kharkiv and drone threats near Moscow, adding urgency to diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

