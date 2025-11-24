U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks: A Path to Resolution

The United States and Ukraine continued their negotiations in Switzerland, aiming to refine a peace proposal initially seen as favoring Kremlin's agenda. The talks, which entered their second day in Geneva, resulted in a 'refined peace framework,' though specifics were conspicuously omitted in public statements.

Ahead of a Thursday deadline, Ukraine finds itself under pressure after a previously unforeseen 28-point peace plan from the U.S. sparked concern among Kyiv and its European partners. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy insists that any agreement should not compromise Ukraine's security while emphasizing that Russia must pay for its aggression.

Meanwhile, a counter-proposal from European allies offers a less restrictive stance for Ukraine, including a U.S.-like security guarantee should Ukraine face further attacks. Amidst the negotiations, the ongoing conflict continues to escalate with deadly strikes in Kharkiv and drone threats near Moscow, adding urgency to diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)