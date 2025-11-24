Honduras' Presidential Election: Fraught with Accusations and International Scrutiny

On Sunday, Hondurans are set for a pivotal presidential election marked by intense allegations of fraud in a nation grappling with poverty and corruption.

Former defense minister Rixi Moncada, ex-Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura, and TV presenter Salvador Nasralla are running neck and neck, with international observers expressing serious concerns.

Diplomatic tensions could shift, especially with potential changes in Honduras' stance towards Taiwan. As the election looms, fears of unrest rise amidst accusations and potential election tampering with key national issues unresolved.