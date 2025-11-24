Left Menu

U.S. Agriculture Awaits Key Deals on Farm Aid and China Soybean Purchases

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that deals concerning farm aid and Chinese soybean purchases are expected soon. While specific details remain undisclosed, the administration anticipates finalizing agreements within the next couple of weeks as China commits to buy U.S. soybeans.

Updated: 24-11-2025 18:04 IST
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that the Trump administration is nearing agreements related to aid for American farmers and Chinese soybean purchases. The deals are anticipated within the next two weeks, though Rollins provided no further specifics.

Rollins indicated an announcement is slated for the upcoming weeks on how these deals will support U.S. farmers, according to a statement given to CNBC.

In response to inquiries about China's commitments to purchasing soybeans from the U.S., Rollins confirmed negotiations, indicating the deal may be finalized this or next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

