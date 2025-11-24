Left Menu

Fernando Dias Claims Victory in Guinea-Bissau Presidential Election

Fernando Dias, a candidate for Guinea-Bissau's presidency, declared victory early, claiming over 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. His statement could raise tensions in the politically unstable nation. The PAIGC, historically significant for its role in independence, supported Dias, who is challenging incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:25 IST
In a bold move, Fernando Dias announced his victory in Guinea-Bissau's presidential election on Monday, despite official results yet to be released. Dias asserted that he secured more than 50% of the votes, eliminating the need for a runoff.

This declaration has the potential to heighten tensions in the coup-prone West African nation, especially since the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) was excluded from the poll for the first time. In this critical election, Dias has received crucial support from the PAIGC, led by former Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira.

As provisional results are anticipated on Thursday, the national electoral commission, represented by spokesperson Idrissa Diallo, has yet to comment on Dias' claims. This election poses a significant challenge to President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who aims to become the first president in three decades to secure re-election.

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

