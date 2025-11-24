Fernando Dias Claims Victory in Guinea-Bissau Presidential Election

In a bold move, Fernando Dias announced his victory in Guinea-Bissau's presidential election on Monday, despite official results yet to be released. Dias asserted that he secured more than 50% of the votes, eliminating the need for a runoff.

This declaration has the potential to heighten tensions in the coup-prone West African nation, especially since the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) was excluded from the poll for the first time. In this critical election, Dias has received crucial support from the PAIGC, led by former Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira.

As provisional results are anticipated on Thursday, the national electoral commission, represented by spokesperson Idrissa Diallo, has yet to comment on Dias' claims. This election poses a significant challenge to President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who aims to become the first president in three decades to secure re-election.