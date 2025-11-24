Political Tensions Rise: Palaniswami vs. Stalin on Tamil Nadu's Farm Issues

In a heated political exchange, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami rebuffed charges from Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, over the controversial farm laws. Palaniswami, a self-proclaimed lifelong farmer, countered Stalin's allegations, asserting they were baseless and intended to deflect the growing discontent among farmers toward the ruling DMK government.

Earlier, Stalin accused Palaniswami of betraying Tamil Nadu's farming community by supporting the now-repealed farm laws, primarily affecting northern states and targeting middlemen. In response, Palaniswami questioned Stalin's understanding of the laws and their impact on the state's agriculture.

Palaniswami alleged that the Chief Minister's accusations are a strategic move to shift the blame for the farmers' dissatisfaction with DMK policies. He further criticized Stalin, suggesting he paved the way for the transformation of Tamil Nadu's fertile delta districts into deserts.

(With inputs from agencies.)