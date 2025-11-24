Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Palaniswami vs. Stalin on Tamil Nadu's Farm Issues

Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary, accuses Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin of deflecting criticism by blaming him for past farm laws. Palaniswami, identifying as a lifelong farmer, asserts that Stalin's accusations are a diversion from farmer dissatisfaction with the DMK government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Salem(Tn) | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:01 IST
Political Tensions Rise: Palaniswami vs. Stalin on Tamil Nadu's Farm Issues
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami rebuffed charges from Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, over the controversial farm laws. Palaniswami, a self-proclaimed lifelong farmer, countered Stalin's allegations, asserting they were baseless and intended to deflect the growing discontent among farmers toward the ruling DMK government.

Earlier, Stalin accused Palaniswami of betraying Tamil Nadu's farming community by supporting the now-repealed farm laws, primarily affecting northern states and targeting middlemen. In response, Palaniswami questioned Stalin's understanding of the laws and their impact on the state's agriculture.

Palaniswami alleged that the Chief Minister's accusations are a strategic move to shift the blame for the farmers' dissatisfaction with DMK policies. He further criticized Stalin, suggesting he paved the way for the transformation of Tamil Nadu's fertile delta districts into deserts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025