Political Tensions Rise: Palaniswami vs. Stalin on Tamil Nadu's Farm Issues
Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary, accuses Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin of deflecting criticism by blaming him for past farm laws. Palaniswami, identifying as a lifelong farmer, asserts that Stalin's accusations are a diversion from farmer dissatisfaction with the DMK government.
- Country:
- India
In a heated political exchange, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami rebuffed charges from Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, over the controversial farm laws. Palaniswami, a self-proclaimed lifelong farmer, countered Stalin's allegations, asserting they were baseless and intended to deflect the growing discontent among farmers toward the ruling DMK government.
Earlier, Stalin accused Palaniswami of betraying Tamil Nadu's farming community by supporting the now-repealed farm laws, primarily affecting northern states and targeting middlemen. In response, Palaniswami questioned Stalin's understanding of the laws and their impact on the state's agriculture.
Palaniswami alleged that the Chief Minister's accusations are a strategic move to shift the blame for the farmers' dissatisfaction with DMK policies. He further criticized Stalin, suggesting he paved the way for the transformation of Tamil Nadu's fertile delta districts into deserts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
2026 polls: TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai, legislature party leader Rajeshkumar part of panel that will hold talks with DMK.
DMK Alliance Protests Paddy Procurement Norms Rejection
Cong veteran P Chidambaram welcomes party brass appointing committee to hold talks with DMK over seat-sharing for 2026 TN Assembly polls.
Vijay Launches Fresh Attack on DMK Over Allegations of Dynasty Politics and Corruption
TVK chief Vijay addressing cadres in Kanchipuram indirectly attacks DMK over dynasty politics, ridicules it, alleges it pretends.