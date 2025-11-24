U.S. Targets Venezuela's Cartel de los Soles as Foreign Terrorist Organization

The United States on Monday designated Venezuela's Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization, adding terrorism-related sanctions to the group claimed to involve President Nicolas Maduro. The Venezuelan government dismissed the U.S. action as a 'ridiculous' designation, arguing the group doesn't exist.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the designation, citing the cartel's alleged drug trafficking activities into the U.S. The Trump administration is reportedly enhancing military presence in the Caribbean, raising speculations that this designation could justify further actions, though experts argue the statute does not sanction military measures.

Venezuela rebuffed the designation, accusing the U.S. of pursuing regime change to gain control of its oil resources. Despite Trump's claims of not seeking such change, Venezuela insists the move is a pretext for intervention. Analysts view Cartel de los Soles more as a network of corrupt officials rather than a singular, controlled entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)