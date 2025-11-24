Left Menu

U.S. Targets Venezuela's Cartel de los Soles as Foreign Terrorist Organization

The United States has classified Venezuela's Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization, implicating President Maduro and other officials in drug trafficking. Venezuela called this action a 'ridiculous' move and accused the U.S. of seeking regime change. The designation raises concerns of potential military action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:18 IST
U.S. Targets Venezuela's Cartel de los Soles as Foreign Terrorist Organization

The United States on Monday designated Venezuela's Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization, adding terrorism-related sanctions to the group claimed to involve President Nicolas Maduro. The Venezuelan government dismissed the U.S. action as a 'ridiculous' designation, arguing the group doesn't exist.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the designation, citing the cartel's alleged drug trafficking activities into the U.S. The Trump administration is reportedly enhancing military presence in the Caribbean, raising speculations that this designation could justify further actions, though experts argue the statute does not sanction military measures.

Venezuela rebuffed the designation, accusing the U.S. of pursuing regime change to gain control of its oil resources. Despite Trump's claims of not seeking such change, Venezuela insists the move is a pretext for intervention. Analysts view Cartel de los Soles more as a network of corrupt officials rather than a singular, controlled entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025