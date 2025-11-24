Left Menu

Political Influence Sparks Controversy in Madhya Pradesh Electoral Roll Revision

A controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district after individuals linked to the BJP-RSS were appointed as assistants during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The administration called it a 'mistake' and promised to rectify the list. The Congress party criticized the move as an attempt to manipulate the electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:23 IST
Political Influence Sparks Controversy in Madhya Pradesh Electoral Roll Revision
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent controversy in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, politically affiliated individuals have been mistakenly appointed as assistants to Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. District collector, Swapnil Wankhade, described this as an error and assured that corrective actions are underway.

The Datia administration acknowledged the inclusion of names associated with the BJP in the list of BLO assistants and stated it was a non-malicious mistake. Opposition party, Congress, criticized the government, alleging manipulation of the electoral process to suit the ruling party's agenda.

The controversy has prompted responses from various political figures, with Congress president Jitu Patwari taking a strong stance against the appointments. The administration is conducting an inquiry, and the implicated individuals are being removed from the list to restore electoral transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025