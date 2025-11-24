Political Influence Sparks Controversy in Madhya Pradesh Electoral Roll Revision
A controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district after individuals linked to the BJP-RSS were appointed as assistants during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The administration called it a 'mistake' and promised to rectify the list. The Congress party criticized the move as an attempt to manipulate the electoral process.
In a recent controversy in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, politically affiliated individuals have been mistakenly appointed as assistants to Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. District collector, Swapnil Wankhade, described this as an error and assured that corrective actions are underway.
The Datia administration acknowledged the inclusion of names associated with the BJP in the list of BLO assistants and stated it was a non-malicious mistake. Opposition party, Congress, criticized the government, alleging manipulation of the electoral process to suit the ruling party's agenda.
The controversy has prompted responses from various political figures, with Congress president Jitu Patwari taking a strong stance against the appointments. The administration is conducting an inquiry, and the implicated individuals are being removed from the list to restore electoral transparency.
