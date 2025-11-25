Zelenskiy Advances Peace Plan Talks with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that a proposed peace plan being discussed with the United States and Europe has incorporated correct points, although sensitive issues remain to be discussed with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Following talks in Geneva, Zelenskiy noted that the plan now contains fewer points, down from 28, with many correct elements included. He praised his team's efforts and expressed the importance of addressing the sensitive issues directly with President Trump.

Zelenskiy acknowledged the difficulty of producing a final document and thanked other countries, particularly the U.S., for their constructive assistance. He warned Ukrainians to remain vigilant against potential Russian disruptions and stressed the necessity of global cooperation to ensure no further missile strikes occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)