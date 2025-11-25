Left Menu

Latino Sentiments Shift: A Pew Study on Trump Era Challenges

A Pew Research Center poll reveals that 68% of U.S. Latinos feel their situation has worsened under President Trump's administration, citing detrimental policies and economic concerns. This sentiment could significantly impact Latino voting behavior in the upcoming elections, reflecting broader discontent and nuanced economic perspectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 03:33 IST
A recent survey by the Pew Research Center highlights growing dissatisfaction among U.S. Latinos regarding their current situation under President Trump's administration. The poll, conducted with 4,923 Latino participants, indicates a notable deterioration in their perceived condition, marking a first in nearly two decades of such tracking.

Approximately 68% of Latinos believe their circumstances have worsened in the past year, with 80% attributing the decline to Trump's immigration and economic policies. This dissatisfaction could have significant electoral consequences, potentially influencing Latino voting patterns in future elections, as noted by Mark Lopez of Pew's Race and Ethnicity Research.

Despite some economic gains fueling Latino support for Trump in the 2024 election, concerns over deportation remain high. About 52% of Latinos fear deportation for themselves or someone close, reflecting the complex and nuanced sentiments shaping their outlook and political engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

