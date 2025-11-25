High-Stakes Phone Diplomacy: Takaichi and Trump
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to have a critical phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. This discussion follows Trump's recent conversation with China's Premier Xi Jinping. The talks are significant due to Takaichi's previous remarks about potential Japanese military involvement if China attacks Taiwan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 25-11-2025 06:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 06:18 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump are preparing for a significant phone conversation, as reported by FNN.
The discussion is poised to revolve around Trump's earlier call with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. The context of the talks is particularly critical due to Takaichi's statements earlier this month, suggesting that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could prompt a Japanese military response.
The diplomatic exchanges come at a time of heightened tensions in the region, underscoring the importance of cooperation and communication in maintaining stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement