High-Stakes Phone Diplomacy: Takaichi and Trump

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump are preparing for a significant phone conversation, as reported by FNN.

The discussion is poised to revolve around Trump's earlier call with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. The context of the talks is particularly critical due to Takaichi's statements earlier this month, suggesting that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could prompt a Japanese military response.

The diplomatic exchanges come at a time of heightened tensions in the region, underscoring the importance of cooperation and communication in maintaining stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)