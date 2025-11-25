BJP Strategizes for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
The Tamil Nadu BJP unit will hold a state-level conference in Kumbakonam on November 29 to strategize for the upcoming Assembly election. Party chief Nainar Nagendran emphasized the importance of the conference for ensuring the party's success. All office bearers have been urged to attend.
The Tamil Nadu BJP unit is gearing up for the next Assembly election by organizing a significant state-level conference in Kumbakonam on November 29. The conference aims to perfect strategies and coordinate activities among its various wings, a senior party leader announced on Tuesday.
The involvement of these specialized cells will be pivotal in disseminating the party's policies and campaign messages to the electorate, thereby aiming to secure a decisive victory. Party chief Nainar Nagendran has called upon all office bearers to make their presence at the conference obligatory.
In a motivational video message, Nagendran likened the party to a sprawling banyan tree, emphasizing the necessity of each branch's contribution towards achieving comprehensive electoral success in the forthcoming polls.
