BJP Strategizes for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit is gearing up for the next Assembly election by organizing a significant state-level conference in Kumbakonam on November 29. The conference aims to perfect strategies and coordinate activities among its various wings, a senior party leader announced on Tuesday.

The involvement of these specialized cells will be pivotal in disseminating the party's policies and campaign messages to the electorate, thereby aiming to secure a decisive victory. Party chief Nainar Nagendran has called upon all office bearers to make their presence at the conference obligatory.

In a motivational video message, Nagendran likened the party to a sprawling banyan tree, emphasizing the necessity of each branch's contribution towards achieving comprehensive electoral success in the forthcoming polls.

