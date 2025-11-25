Left Menu

Kerala CPI(M) Candidate Sentenced: A Decade-Old Protest Bombing Resurfaces

A court in Kerala sentenced CPI(M) candidate V K Nishad and T C V Nandakumar to a 10-year jail term for attempting to kill police officers during a protest in 2012. They were fined Rs 2.5 lakh each. Two other accused were acquitted, and a backup candidate has been fielded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 25-11-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 13:20 IST
Kerala CPI(M) Candidate Sentenced: A Decade-Old Protest Bombing Resurfaces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Kerala's north district handed a 10-year jail sentence to CPI(M) candidate V K Nishad, 35, and T C V Nandakumar, 35, for attempting to kill police officers by throwing bombs more than a decade ago, during a protest against the arrest of leader P Jayarajan.

The Taliparamba Additional Sessions Court delivered the verdict against the two, who received combined sentences amounting to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. They were also fined Rs 2.5 lakh, yet the court decided serving 10 years was sufficient.

The case ties back to an incident on August 1, 2012, involving bomb attacks during a protest. With Nishad running in local elections, the CPI(M) has prepared a contingency by fielding party worker M Harindran as a dummy candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retail Sales Take a Breather Amid Economic Shifts

Retail Sales Take a Breather Amid Economic Shifts

 United States
2
Sino-American Soybean Trade: A Deal on Schedule

Sino-American Soybean Trade: A Deal on Schedule

 Global
3
India at a Crossroads: Obesity Crisis Looms Large

India at a Crossroads: Obesity Crisis Looms Large

 India
4
Dollar Dips Amid Rate Speculations and Yen Watch

Dollar Dips Amid Rate Speculations and Yen Watch

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025