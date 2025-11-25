Assam Government Releases Long-Awaited Tewary Commission Report on 1983 Nellie Massacre

The Assam government began the Winter Session of the Assembly by distributing the Tewary Commission Report on the 1983 Nellie massacre, where over 2,000 people were killed. This long-awaited release sheds light on the violence that took place decades ago.

The Commission of Inquiry, led by retired IAS officer TP Tewary, was established in 1983 to investigate the year's turmoil. Despite the final report being submitted in 1984 and tabled in 1987, printed copies were only distributed to MLAs now.

A recent decision by the BJP-led government, with AGP as a partner, ensured the report's circulation during the Winter Session, although no parliamentary discussion is scheduled on the findings.

