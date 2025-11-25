German Foreign Minister Wadephul Set for Rescheduled China Visit

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has announced intentions to visit China before the year concludes. This follows the postponement of his initially planned October visit.

The trip was abruptly canceled when Chinese officials agreed to just one of Wadephul's requested meetings, prompting the delay.

Looking ahead, Chancellor Friedrich Merz has indicated his own plans to visit China within the first weeks of 2026, underscoring the importance of Sino-German relations.

