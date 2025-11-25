Stormy Winter Session Ahead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly

The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, set to commence on Wednesday in Dharamshala, is anticipated to be contentious. The BJP is poised to challenge the Congress government, highlighting issues such as unfulfilled promises and rising concerns over law and order.

The opposition is likely to focus on deferred local elections, closure of key state institutions, growing unemployment, and the Congress's failure to meet several campaign pledges. These include promises of a Rs 1,500 monthly stipend for women in a certain age group, creating job opportunities, and purchasing milk at competitive rates.

Additionally, the BJP plans to address issues like the potential amendment of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, and will oppose any move in that direction. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced that this will be the longest winter session yet, designed to avoid tourism-related disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)