Stormy Winter Session Ahead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly
The upcoming winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly is expected to be contentious, with the BJP planning to challenge the Congress government on multiple fronts, including unfulfilled promises, law and order issues, amendments to land acts, and delays in elections and disaster relief distribution.
- Country:
- India
The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, set to commence on Wednesday in Dharamshala, is anticipated to be contentious. The BJP is poised to challenge the Congress government, highlighting issues such as unfulfilled promises and rising concerns over law and order.
The opposition is likely to focus on deferred local elections, closure of key state institutions, growing unemployment, and the Congress's failure to meet several campaign pledges. These include promises of a Rs 1,500 monthly stipend for women in a certain age group, creating job opportunities, and purchasing milk at competitive rates.
Additionally, the BJP plans to address issues like the potential amendment of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, and will oppose any move in that direction. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced that this will be the longest winter session yet, designed to avoid tourism-related disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal Pradesh
- Assembly
- session
- BJP
- Congress
- elections
- land reforms
- unemployment
- policy
- promises
ALSO READ
Supreme Court's Crucial Decisions: From Maharashtra Elections to Custodial Violence
Congress Accuses Gujarat Govt of Inaction Amidst Massive Drug Seizures
Congress Commemorates Constitution Day Amidst Allegations of Electoral Malpractices
Congress Revisits Ambedkar's Historic Draft Constitution Resolution
Fadnavis Champions Development Agenda Ahead of Maharashtra Elections