Mamata Banerjee Leads Massive March Against Electoral Roll Revision in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to the streets on Tuesday, leading a three-kilometer march from Chandpara in Bongaon to the Matua heartland of Thakurnagar, North 24 Parganas district, to voice opposition to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

After addressing an anti-SIR rally in Bangaon, Banerjee's procession, supported by the Trinamool Congress, advanced towards Dhakuria school in Thakurnagar. Participants brandished blue and white balloons, waved TMC flags, and chanted slogans against the SIR initiative.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated the SIR in various states, including West Bengal, amid anticipation of assembly polls scheduled for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)