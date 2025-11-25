Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Leads Massive March Against Electoral Roll Revision in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee organized a three-km march to protest the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The march took place from Bongaon's Chandpara to Thakurnagar with party supporters. Held near the India-Bangladesh border, it was part of a larger anti-SIR rally by the Trinamool Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thakurnagar | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:53 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to the streets on Tuesday, leading a three-kilometer march from Chandpara in Bongaon to the Matua heartland of Thakurnagar, North 24 Parganas district, to voice opposition to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

After addressing an anti-SIR rally in Bangaon, Banerjee's procession, supported by the Trinamool Congress, advanced towards Dhakuria school in Thakurnagar. Participants brandished blue and white balloons, waved TMC flags, and chanted slogans against the SIR initiative.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated the SIR in various states, including West Bengal, amid anticipation of assembly polls scheduled for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

