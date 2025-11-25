Left Menu

Trade Secrets Turmoil: TSMC Sues Former Exec Over Intel Transition

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) has filed a lawsuit against its former Senior VP Wei-Jen Lo, who recently joined Intel. The lawsuit alleges potential leaks of TSMC’s trade secrets. Lo, who played a key role in chip advancements, is being investigated by Taiwanese authorities.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) announced on Tuesday that it had initiated legal proceedings in Taiwan's Intellectual Property and Commercial Court against Wei-Jen Lo, a former senior executive who recently moved to Intel.

The legal action concerns the breach of employment contract terms, specifically related to a non-compete clause and the possible disclosure of trade secrets, amid fears that Lo might leak sensitive information to his new employer, Intel.

Lo, instrumental in TSMC's development of advanced chip technology, had previously worked for Intel for 18 years before joining TSMC in 2004. The case is under investigation following concerns raised by Taiwan's economy minister.

