Envoys Present Credentials to President Murmu

In a ceremony that underscores diplomatic relations, President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from the envoys of five nations on Tuesday at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The envoys presenting their papers included Ambassador Hadi Jaber of Lebanon, High Commissioner Sheilabai Bappoo of Mauritius, and Ambassador Abdoulaye Barro of Senegal, according to a statement from the President's office.

Also, making their formal introductions were Haytham Hassan Al-Malki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, and Prof Kwasi Obiri-Danso, Ambassador of Ghana. This credential presentation is a key diplomatic process, affirming the legitimacy and authority of the ambassadors.

