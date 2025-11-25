Karnataka Faces Leadership Crisis Amidst Farmer Agitations

BJP President B Y Vijayendra has criticized Karnataka's ruling Congress government for its unresolved leadership battle, as preparations for December's winter legislative session in Belagavi intensify. He stressed that the government may find itself unable to address crucial state issues if internal conflicts persist.

Vijayendra underscored the need for Congress leaders to settle their disputes before the session to ensure the government can tackle pressing concerns, especially those affecting the state's farmers. Delaying the session could be considered if leadership isn't stabilized, he suggested.

The BJP has planned protests across Karnataka, aimed at rallying support for sugarcane, maize, and paddy farmers. These demonstrations are scheduled for later this month and early December to urge the government to provide adequate support prices and open procurement centers.