Myanmar's Election Dilemma: Re-engagement Challenges for ASEAN

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) faces challenges in re-engaging with Myanmar post-election, amidst criticism of the upcoming polls as a military-controlled sham. Former leader Aung San Suu Kyi remains in detention, raising concerns for her health and calls for her release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The Southeast Asian regional bloc may struggle to reconnect with Myanmar, regardless of the outcome of its forthcoming election, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow stated on Tuesday. He emphasized the urgency for the release of the detained former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

Planned to commence on December 28, amidst an ongoing civil conflict, Myanmar's multi-phase general election is perceived by critics as a ploy to extend military dominance following the 2021 coup. Pro-democracy factions have condemned the elections, opting out or questioning their credibility.

ASEAN ministers earlier urged the junta to ensure a fair election abiding by its four-year peace strategy. Since the coup, Myanmar faces unrest, leading to Suu Kyi's detention. Her health is reportedly declining, intensifying international calls for her release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

