Tension in Latakia: Alawites Protest for Security in Syria

In the coastal town of Latakia, Syria, gunfire erupted as security forces intervened to separate two opposing groups of demonstrators on Tuesday. The confrontation took place in the heartland of the Alawite minority, highlighting ongoing sectarian tensions since Bashar al-Assad was replaced by a Sunni-led government last year.

Hundreds of Alawites gathered to call for a decentralized political system and justice for detainees held by the new authorities. Government supporters soon assembled, hurling insults at the Alawite protesters. About an hour into their rally, gunshots echoed through Agriculture Square, with verified video footage showing a man with a head wound lying on the ground.

The head of media relations in Latakia province, Noureddine el-Brimo, reported that security forces fired into the air to disperse the crowd, with unknown assailants also targeting civilians and security personnel. The protest dissipated by the afternoon, amidst rising fear of instability in the region.

