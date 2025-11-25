Controversy Surrounding Zubeen Garg's Death: Allegations and Political Tensions

The political climate in Assam is heating up as controversy surrounds the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of failing to disclose the real 'mastermind' behind what has been labeled a 'murder.' Gogoi alleges that though names were named in the Assembly, the directive source remains hidden.

Gogoi further criticized Sarma for public confusion tactics and losing public trust, especially in rural areas. The CM, described as failing on multiple fronts, has also been criticized for his handling of Garg's case and alleged ties with Pakistan's ISI, which Gogoi claims have turned Sarma into a 'laughing stock.'

The shifting focus from Garg's death to Sarma's alleged ISI links has only added political fuel, leaving Assam's citizens skeptical of their leadership. The aftermath of Garg's death combined with political accusations highlights an intense period in Assam's socio-political environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)