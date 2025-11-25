Left Menu

US Visa Restrictions Embroil Haitian Politics Further

The US government has placed visa restrictions on Fritz Alphonse Jean, a member of Haiti's transitional presidential council, accusing him of gang support. As Haiti struggles with gang violence, the move adds to the country's political unrest, with upcoming elections further complicated by these tensions.

Updated: 25-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:41 IST
The political turmoil in Haiti deepens as the US imposes visa restrictions on Fritz Alphonse Jean, a member of Haiti's transitional presidential council. The US accuses Jean of supporting gangs and hindering Haiti's efforts against 'terrorist gangs' that dominate the nation. Jean has denied these allegations.

With elections scheduled for early next year, controversies escalate around the transitional council. Some members allegedly aim to extend their power, despite their current mandate expiring soon. Jean counters these criticisms, asserting the council's dedication to combat gang influence and corruption.

Amidst threats of sanctions, Jean claims US and Canadian envoys warned the council against making leadership changes. Political instability, worsened by prolific gang activity and last addressed in 2021, continues to impede Haiti's pathway to elections.

